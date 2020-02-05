VIEW, READ: Senator Romney’s speech about why he voted for the first article to condemn Trump

In an emotional speech to the US Senate, Senator Mitt Romney, Utah, announced that he would vote to convict President Trump for charges of Article I, abuse of power.

“With my voice I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty to the best of my ability,” he said.

Romney, who served two terms as Massachusetts governor and won the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, was the only Republican who broke with the party.

“I am deeply religious. My faith is central to who I am. I take an oath before God as a huge consequence, “Romney said, clearly struggling to remain calm.” I knew from the start that the task of judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I wasn’t wrong. “

Ryan Williams was a spokesperson in the Romney administration and worked on his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012. He said he believes that Romney’s vote amounts to following his conscience.

“Politically, this vote makes no sense. He alienates members of his own party, he alienates the leader of his party, he upset the basis of the base,” Williams told WBUR. “But I think this was a decision that was not about policy, it was about his personal conviction, it was about his values ​​and this was a personal decision.”

Transcript of Senator Romney’s speech

“Thank you, Mr President.

The constitution is at the basis of our republic’s success and we all strive not to lose sight of our promise to defend it. The constitution established the vehicle of accusation that has occupied both houses of our congress today. We have done our best to faithfully fulfill our responsibilities in this regard. We have come to different judgments, but I hope we respect each other’s good faith. The allegations in the articles of deposition are very serious. As a senator jury member, I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice.

I am deeply religious. My faith is central to who I am. I take an oath before God as a huge consequence. I knew from the start that taxing the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever experienced. I was not wrong.

The house managers have submitted evidence to support their case and the White House counsel disputed that case. In addition, the president’s team presented three defenses. First, that there could be no accusation without a legal offense. Secondly, that the Bidens’ behavior justified the President’s actions. And third, that the verdict on the President’s actions should be left to the voters.

First let me deal with those three defenses. The historical significance of the words high crimes and crimes, the writings of the founders and my own reasoned opinion convinced me that a president can indeed do acts against public trust that are so serious that, although they are not legal crimes , would require removal from the office. To insist that the absence of a codified and comprehensive list of all the scandalous acts that a president could possibly commit would render Congress powerless to remove such a president, reason defies.

The president’s counsel also notes that vice-president Biden seemed to have a conflict of interest when he attempted to remove the Ukrainian prosecutor. If he was aware of the exorbitant compensation that his son received from a company that is actually being investigated, the vice-president should have refused himself. Although ignoring a conflict of interest is not a crime, it is certainly very wrong. With regard to Hunter Biden, taking excessive advantage of his father’s name is not a bad thing, but also not a crime. Since neither in the case of the father nor in the son was any evidence provided by the President’s counsel that a crime had been committed, the President’s assertion that it is being investigated by the Ukrainians is difficult to explain, except as a political pursuit. I have no doubt that if their names were not Biden, the president would never have done what he did.

The defense argues that the senate must leave the decision to accuse the voters. While that logic appeals to our democratic instinct. It is not in accordance with the Constitution’s requirement that the Senate, not the voters, try the president. Hamilton explained that the decision of the founders to invest senators with his obligation instead of leaving it to the voters was meant to minimize the partisan sentiments of the general public as much as possible.

So the judgment is up to us to give under our constitution. People will judge us on how well and faithfully we perform our duty. The serious question that the constitution orders the senators to answer is whether the president has committed such an extreme and serious act that it ends up at the level of a high crime and crime.

Yes he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military resources from that government to insist on doing so. The president postponed money for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s goal was personal and political. Accordingly, the President is guilty of shameful abuse of public confidence.

What he did was not perfect. No, it was a blatant attack on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep themselves in office is perhaps the most gross and destructive violation of someone’s oath of office that I can imagine. In the past few weeks I have received countless phone calls and text messages. In their words, many demanded that I join the team. I can assure you that I really thought about that. You see, I support a lot of what the president did. I voted with him 80% of the time. But my promise to God to apply impartial justice required that I set aside my personal feelings and political prejudices. If I ignored the evidence presented and disregarded what I believe my oath and the constitution demand of me for the sake of a partisan end, I fear that this would expose my character to the reprimand of history and the disapproval of my own conscience.

I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who strongly reject my decision, and in some circles I will be strongly canceled. I am sure the President and his supporters have been abused. Is there anyone who really believes that I would agree to these consequences, other than from an inevitable belief that my oath demanded of me for God? I wanted to hear John Bolton’s testimony, not only because I believed he could add context to the accusations, but also because I hoped that what he would say could raise reasonable doubt and remove the awful obligation to vote on the accusation. .

Like every member of this consultative body, I love our country. I believe that our Constitution was inspired by providence. I am convinced that freedom itself depends on the strength and vitality of our national character. As with any senator, my vote is an act of conviction. We have come to other conclusions, fellow senators, but I trust that we have all followed the dictates of our conscience.

I acknowledge that my statement will not remove the president from office. An appeal will be lodged against the results of this Senate Court of Appeal. The judgment of the American people. Voters will make the final decision, just as the president’s lawyers have begged. My vote will probably be in the minority in the senate. But regardless of these things, with my voice, I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country was expecting it from me. I would be just one name among the many, no more, no less for future generations of Americans looking at the report of this trial. They will only know that I belonged to the senators who found that what the president did was wrong, seriously wrong. We are all footnotes at its best in the annals of history. But in the most powerful nation on earth, the nation conceived in freedom and justice, that distinction is enough for every citizen.

Thank you, Mr President. I give up the floor. “