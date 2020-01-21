View Peter Weber's Old Sylvan Learning Center Commercial

Turns out to compete for Hannah Brown’s heart The bachelorette was not the first time Peter Weber was standing in front of the cameras. The native and newest single from Virginia starred in a commercial from Sylvan Learning Center in 2005, and he was just as cute and sweet as he is now.

In the recently re-surfaced video that makes the rounds on social media, Weber is 14 or 15 years old and plays the role of Mark, a skateboarding teenager who enjoys tutoring at Sylvan Learning Center. “School was tough, then Sylvan helped me read better,” says a baby Pilot Pete with the most adorable high voice after showing his mother a screen report. With her hair swept sideways and the same sweet smile he has today, teenager Weber was exactly the type of boy I crushed and joked in high school. Once a heartbeat, always a heartbeat!

According to Weber’s IMDb page, the Sylvan commercial is not the only TV experience he got before making his debut The bachelorette. In 2003 he appeared in an episode of Days of our life, and he also played in two short films, Eve comes in and In the dirt, in 2003 and 2014 respectively. No wonder he is such a professional to look like a stud on camera! See also Mark – er, Peter – who as always look cute in the resurrected Sylvan commercial, and keep reading to see what Bachelor Nation has to say about it. One thing is for sure: this stint on the screen is much nicer than the last Bachelorette the dog food jingle from participant Jed Wyatt.