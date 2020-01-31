View our wrestling and not answering your car Questions! It’s Jalopnik’s Ask A Car Nerd!

CountersteerYou are true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

Did you ever wake up in the middle of the night and wondered if you should buy an imported Autozam AZ-1 from 1992 or one from 1994? Did you wake up in the middle of the night yelling and holding a knife? We can’t help you with the second, but we can with the first! We are here to answer your questions in our new video series Ask A Car Nerd.

Are you stressed at work and wondering what the next broken Jeep purchase from David will be? Maybe you just wanted to ask Jason to take a picture of his Nissan Pao. Jalopnik is filled with crazy car trivia, practical experience with tinkering and hideous parking. We spend a lot of our time in the office and ask each other about them. Why don’t you tie yourself in?

Our greatest asset here at Jalopnik is you, the dedicated and loyal readers! Not because we love you or something (please keep visiting the site and click on all those sweet, sweet ads) but because we have looked over this vast country and have seen nothing but terrible shit from non-car nerds.

Send us an email at [email protected] and we will try to get (some) of your questions answered.

.