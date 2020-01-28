View Olivia Wilde's short film, Wake Up

In Olivia Wilde’s devastating, impactful short film Waking, a young woman (played to perfection by Once upon a time in Hollywood‘s Margaret Qualley) wakes up in a hospital in Manhattan and suffers from memory loss. She soon escapes into the city as if she is seeing the world around her for the first time; she sings in the subway, dances wildly with street performers, blissfully drives a carousel, and desperately tries to connect with apathetic strangers who seem to be completely ignoring her, instead fixed on their electronic devices.

Wilde, who directed the film in collaboration with HP, made his debut Waking during a snowy afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, on January 24. With an intimate screening for the 10-minute film, the Smart book director described the project as “a love letter” to her hometown of New York City and praised Qualley for her ability to communicate so beautifully with her body – Waking is a visual feast with the quality of music video style, little dialogue and a superlative soundtrack by Perfume Genius.

“It has completely changed the way I see the world around me,” Wilde told POPSUGAR about working on the film. “I really notice that I am dependent on technology and how I can become blind to people. I try (now) to ride the subway without having my AirPods in it, walking around and feeling what the world actually looks and sounds like. ”

Wilde’s short challenges us to ask ourselves who we are without our devices. It begs us to consider whether our continued attachment to screens destroys our ability to connect. It wants us to decide whether work to the point of burnout actually takes us somewhere. Watch Waking now on your nearest screen, turn it off immediately, go outside and communicate with the people around you.