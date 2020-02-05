View Nottingham Forest v Leeds TV channel, live stream, time

Leeds United Football Club is not doing things the easy way, so this will be the case again when they finally return to the promised land of Premier League football after this campaign.

The men from Marcelo Bielsa failed to take full advantage of the terrible shape of West Brom at the top of the table, and a defeat to Wigan over the weekend put pressure on Leeds to get a result this time.

Leeds remains only one point away from the top, but is now only three points free from Fulham in third place and four points ahead of this weekend’s Nottingham Forest opposition.

The men from Sabri Lamouchi had a chance to close the gap when they lost to Birmingham on Saturday, but will still enjoy the opportunity to bring in Leeds immediately.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about watching the Nottingham Forest v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

Nottingham Forest v Leeds will kick off at 5:30 AM On Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Which channel is Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

You can watch the game live from 17:00 on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How do you stream Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

You can watch the game with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without signing up for a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Leeds is just a staggering team to follow. Despite the obvious talent in their team, they have lost three of their last four games without even scoring a goal.

Enter Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The loaned RB Leipzig striker is fit and ready to play at the weekend and could give his new side the new impetus it craves, although Forest does not fall back easily.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds