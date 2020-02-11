View Nottingham Forest v Charlton | TV channel, live stream, time

Nottingham Forest is bursting at the right time in the direction of the automatic promotion sites.

The men of Sabri Lamouchi have put three wins on the board in five games, but lost once, and are one point behind off-form, second placed Leeds.

Relegation-fighting Charlton stands in Forest’s way to the top two, with Lee Bowyer’s men showing slight improvements in the last few weeks as they struggle to survive.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about watching the Nottingham Forest v Charlton game on TV and online.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Charlton?

Nottingham Forest v Charlton starts 07:45 On Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Which channel is Nottingham Forest v Charlton?

You can watch the game live from 7:40 pm on the red Sky Sports Football button.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How do you stream Nottingham Forest v Charlton?

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Sports app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

Forest is not in perfect shape, but they have definitely taken it a step higher and hope not to make mistakes against weaker opponents on the City Ground.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Charlton