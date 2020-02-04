View Motherwell v Celtic | TV channel, live stream, time

Celtic faces a difficult journey to Motherwell, but will be desperate to carry out their title bid while Rangers waver.

The Bhoys have so far won all five their games in all competitions in 2020 and have scored at least three goals in each of their last four league games.

The side of Neil Lennon is now seven points at the top of the table, and although Rangers are in control of a game, they require a huge effort in the final part of the season to have a chance to lift the silverware.

What time is Motherwell v Celtic?

What time is Motherwell v Celtic?

Motherwell v Celtic starts 07:45 On Wednesday, February 4, 2020.

Which channel is Motherwell v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7.15 pm.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7.15 pm.

How livestream Motherwell v Celtic

You can watch the competition with a monthly BT Sport pass without signing up for a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Celtic seems unstoppable at the moment, but the goals do not stem exclusively from Odsonne Edouard.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are among the supporting cast that strikes with strikes and will hope to continue their rich vein of form.

Motherwell is third in the league, making this perhaps the most difficult game for Celtic outside of a clash between Old Firm, but they are inconsistent and have trouble scoring lately.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic