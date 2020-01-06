View Michelle Williams' speech at the Golden Globes 2020

Loading...

At the Emmy’s 2019, Michelle Williams received the award for an outstanding protagonist in a limited series or film Fosse / Verdonand now she has a new trophy to add to her collection. In the same role, Williams earned the prize for best actress in a limited series or film at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, and just like when she earned her Emmy in September, Williams brought the house with another daring and thoughtful speech. The 39-year-old starlet (currently expecting a child with her fiancé, Thomas Kail) took her moment in the spotlight during the award ceremony to talk about the importance of choice, especially for women.

Williams started by thanking the underlying team Fosse / Verdon and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, before moving on to women’s right to choose. She discussed the subject by saying that she was happy that she was living during a “moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.” According to Williams, she could not have succeeded in Hollywood “without the right of a woman to choose – to choose when she would have my children and with whom.”

Then she spoke directly to the women in the audience. “I know that my choices may look different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray that we live in a country based on the principle that I am free to live by my belief and that you are free to to live yours, “she said. “So women from 18 to 118, when it’s time to vote, please do it in your own interest. Men have been doing that for years, that’s why the world is so similar to them. But don’t forget that we are the largest voting bodies country. Let’s make it look more like us. “Now there’s a feeling we can get behind.

View William’s speech ahead!