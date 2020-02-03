VIEW LIVE: Closing arguments closing test

President Donald Trump’s deposition process is on its way to a historic conclusion this week, with senators almost certain to be acquitted on charges of abuse and obstruction of Congress after tightly rejecting democratic demands to call witnesses. The vote is expected to spur a month-long investigation, spurred on by a whistleblower complaint that Trump has wrongly withheld US military assistance from Ukraine in an effort to pressurize research into 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage and there is by no means the two-thirds needed for conviction and expulsion. On Friday, the Republicans blocked the consideration of new witnesses and documents, setting the early acquittal for the coming week. It will be hectic in the coming days. This is what you can expect: MondayHouse accusation managers and Trump’s defense team return to the senate floor to make final arguments in the process. The 2020 presidential election starts with the Iowa caucuses. It is the first time this election season that voters officially make their preferences known. On Tuesday, Trump will give his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. The Senate will hold its final vote in the deposition on Wednesday. Senators are largely expected to acquit the president with a party line. Friday The 2020 Democratic candidates will take the stage in another debate. Expect the candidates to talk about the accusation, the Iowa caucuses and the state of the Union, in addition to the other common debate topics on health care, immigration, etc. What to watch on Monday as the third accusation process in American history comes to an end runs: Closing arguments The trial will resume at 11:00 AM EST Monday for the closing of arguments by the two legal teams, with each party being given two hours. Following the arguments, the senate returns to the normal session to allow lawmakers to deliver speeches on the floor from late Monday to Wednesday before re-assembling as the court of accusation at 4 p.m. Wednesday and vote.

