View Lil Wayne Perform ‘Dreams’ on ‘Fallon’

Lil Wayne stopped at The Tonight Show to perform his single “Dream” with the help of the house band The Roots and three backup singers. The track, which comes from the rapper’s new album Funeral, sees Wayne thinking about nightmare scenarios.

“I had a dream that I was broke,” he raps in the high-energy performance. “No diamonds and no gold / Saddest story ever told / And I had a dream I was a fool / No mansion or no pool / I woke up and I screamed / Thank goodness it was just a dream.”

The rapper announced Funeral, his 13th studio album, in January just a week before the release. The album is a sequel to the Lil Wayne 2018 album, Tha Carter V, and Wayne has appeared in numerous collaborations in recent years, including “Chain Dollar” from 2 Chainz, “Ride Dat” from Juvenile and Birdman and “Gimme Brain” from Travis Barker.

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne played The Masked Singer as the robot, and recorded a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”. After taking off his robotic mask during the premiere episode after the Super Bowl, Wayne said he was wearing the costume for his kids: “So when my kids watch the show with me, I know they’ll like the robe costume.”