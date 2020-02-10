View Joe Biden supporters’ cringey parody of ‘Backstreet’s Back’

Here is a cultural mashup that you did not see coming: the democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the groundbreaking Backstreet Boys hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back”).

A video with a group of young supporters in New Hampshire who serenaded the former vice president on Sunday, adorned the internet. The group plays a rendition of “Everybody” which in fact replaces the text of the chorus with “Joe Biiiiiden / yeaaaah” again and again. The parody concludes with an enthusiastic, “Biden’s back / Alright!”

Judging by the look on Biden’s face, it seems that the candidate may not be well acquainted with the collapse of 1997. He seems to appreciate the efforts of the young people who say “They are good” and smile broadly.

The Washington examiner – a publication leaning to the right – posted a video of the parody on Twitter on Monday.

The Biden campaign posted a photo of the serenade on Instagram and showed a video clip of the scene in his Instagram story on Sunday. The former vice president has traveled through New Hampshire before the state’s primary vote on Tuesday.

Although the enthusiasm of the singers was admirable, the parody certainly has some shrinkage, reminiscent of the now infamous Mayor Pete dance. The responses online varied from perplexed to downright collapse. And jokes. There were many jokes.

I want to deal with some of the reports I have written this remix of backstreet boys / joe biden, the text of which is 100% “joe biden” until “biden is back, okay!” I wrote this number and was richly paid for my efforts. we all have a price (1/89) pic.twitter.com/DQC8FR3EI1

– Luke Mones (@LukeMones) 10 February 2020

But here’s the thing: this parody is a terrible earwig. In about an hour there is a good chance that you will hum yourself, “Joe Biiiiiden / yeaaaah.”

And you are going to hate it.

. (TagsToTranslate) joe-biden