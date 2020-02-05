View Hayley Williams Cover Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’

Hayley Williams stopped at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and took the opportunity to unveil a cover of the song “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. The singer, who is releasing her debut solo album this spring, also played her own recent single “Simmer”. Listen here to the full performance and the interview.

Williams will release Petals For Amour, her first solo effort, on May 8. So far, she has shared two songs from the album, “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone.” “I am so ready and incredibly humble to share this project,” Williams said in a statement. “It was a scary, powerful experience. Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing Petals for Armor. And I was able to get my hands a bit dirtier than normal when it came to instrumentation. “

She added: “I am in a band with my favorite musicians, so I never really need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. However, this project has benefited from some musical naivety and rawness and so I have experimented quite a bit more, I made this with some of the people closest to me, their respective talents shine really clear throughout the album, I think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I had hoped. Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only recently be familiar with it. “

Dua Lipa will meanwhile release her new album Future Nostalgia on April 3.