View Hamilton v Aberdeen | TV channel, live stream, time

Aberdeen still has a lot to play in the Scottish premier ship with third place still to be picked up despite their gloomy shape.

The Dons have not allowed any pulses to race in recent weeks. They are without a win in five in all competitions, did not score a goal at the time and only admitted twice.

Derek McInnes will be desperate for Sam Cosgrove to rediscover his deadly touch against a party that has admitted the second highest number of goals in the division.

Hamilton is without a win in four – including three defeats – and is very much the underdogs at home for this match-up.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

What time is Hamilton v Aberdeen?

Hamilton v Aberdeen will start 07:45 On Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Which channel is Hamilton against Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30 pm.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How to live stream Hamilton v Aberdeen

You can watch the game with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without signing up for a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

Football is a game with fine margins, and a simple strike in each of the last few games of Aberdeen would have brought a great series of wins to zero.

That is of course much easier to type than to produce on the field, but against Hamilton the Dons have a good opportunity to find their feet again.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-1 Aberdeen