View Greta Thunberg’s journey across the Atlantic on YouTube

It is not every day that you sail a world-famous teen activist nominated for the Nobel Prize on the seas.

That is exactly what the Australian couple Elayna Carausu and Riley Whitelum did with their crew in December, with 3200 nautical miles across the Atlantic to Lisbon, Portugal with Greta Thunberg and her father. The mission? Take the Swedish activist to the annual U.N. COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

Carausu and Whitelum have been sailing their ship, La Vagabonde, and YouTubing their adventures at sea for five years, but this was a particularly controversial project.

When Thunberg was first invited to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City in September, he closed famous planes and sailed across the Atlantic for two weeks in a zero-emission sailboat, the Malizia II, to demonstrably reduce its carbon footprint.

Then, invited to speak at COP25, Thunberg made the call on Twitter for a lift back across the Atlantic when the location moved from Chile’s capital Santiago to Madrid due to civil unrest – and Whitelum and Carausu answered the call with La Vagabonde.

According to a Thunberg tweet, more videos will be published on the couple’s YouTube page “in the coming weeks.” The first video explains how the trip came together, you can browse the sleeping quarters and entrails of the boat, participate in preparations and safety briefings and discover how they have even joined Thunberg in the first place.

