View Green Day “Oh Yeah!” on ‘Corden’

Green Day appeared on The Late Late Show for their recent song “Oh Yeah!” Perform and discuss their new album Father of All … The rock band gave an exciting performance of the uplifting track and sat down for an interview with host James Corden.

During their interview with Corden, band members Billy Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt talked about their new album and upcoming tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, and what it means for them to be an inspiration for so many bands. “We haven’t done it yet, but I think it will be somewhere between a hella mega party and a rolling barbecue,” said Dirnt of the summer tour. “We’ve known Weezer forever,” Armstrong added. “And then Fall Out Boy, they are our children and it is fun to hang out with our children.”

In response to how it feels to be the older statesmen of rock, Cool commented: “We are in fact an older, less mature Green Day and we have thrown our seed all over the world. So there will be children.”

Father of All … dropped out last week, while the Hella Mega Tour of the band with Weezer and Fall Out Boy starts this summer.