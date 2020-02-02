View France v England Six Nations TV channel, live stream, time

England hopes to make a flying start to their Six Nations campaign, but is facing fierce opposition at the Stade de France.

The men of Eddie Jones were impressed during last year’s Rugby World Cup, but fell into the final hurdle against South Africa.

Jones has assembled the troops and England enters the Six Nations as heavy favorites to appear as the victors.

However, many are tipping France for a strong show in the tournament after an uplifting 2019.

Coach Fabian Galthie has defended Shaun Edwards as a defense coach in an attempt to build on their World Cup shape.

France was on the eve of the semi-final last year, although Sebastien Vahaamahina’s infamous elbow incident and the subsequent red card confused their hopes.

They are a team on the rise and England must shoot all cylinders from the first whistle to prevent an early bump on the road.

RadioTimes.com has collected everything you need to know about how to watch the France v England Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is France against England?

France v England will kick off at 03:00 On Sunday 2 February 2020.

Which channel is France against England?

Fans can tune in from 13.55 hours to watch the game for free on BBC One.

How do you stream France against England?

You can also stream the match live via BBC iPlayer on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

