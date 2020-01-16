View Daniel Radcliffe's movie trailer Guns Akimbo

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOFatKD0Vzo (/ embed)

The trailer for the upcoming Daniel Radcliffe film Akimbo guns starts quite tame. We meet the character Miles van Radcliffe, a video game developer who describes himself as “nobody” with lapsed dreams of being a hero. Sad, but not unusual, right? Well, after his self-removing remark, Miles further describes an illegal live-streamed fighting club called Skizm that forces “random weirdos,” as he puts it, to fight each other to death.

Now, if you think that escalated quickly, it’s because it did. And you can almost guess what happens next: Miles, who trolls a Skizm broadcast one night drunk, is necessary to become one of the players in the fatal game. The brain, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), sends his mane to shoot guns into the hands of Miles before sending him into the line of fire against the highly skilled Nix (Even if you are not readyis Samara Weaving). That is, unless Miles can convince her to turn the game upside down. Maybe, just maybe, can he still be a hero? We will have to find out when Akimbo guns to theaters on March 5!