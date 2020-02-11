View Bristol City v Derby | TV channel, live stream, time

The promotion attempt from Bristol City has taken a hit after their defeat to Birmingham, but they hope to get the car rolling again during their collision with Derby.

The Robins had won four games back-to-back without conceding a goal for their 3-1 humiliation during the weekend.

Derby has drastically improved since Wayne Rooney’s arrival at the club and brought three victories in four games to 13th place with plenty of room to move on.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is Bristol City v Derby?

Bristol City v Derby starts at 07:45 On Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Which channel is Bristol City v Derby?

You can watch the game live from 19.40 on Sky Sports Action.

Sky customers can purchase individual channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month.

How livestream Bristol City v Derby

You can watch the game with a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a week pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without signing up for a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Go app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

This is not a simple solution for Bristol City to navigate, given the current form of Derby.

The rams have found the net 10 times in three games in all competitions and will be determined to cause a shock at Ashton Gate.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Derby