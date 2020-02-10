View Brentford v Leeds TV channel, live stream, time

Leeds is blowing the champion promotion race wide open after four defeats without scoring as much as a goal in their last five games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side once had a two-digit lead over the automatic spots, but is now tied to points with Fulham and only one lead over Nottingham Forest – which she defeated 2-0 over the weekend.

Brentford was able to overtake Leeds towards the end of their confrontation this week, and surprisingly, Leeds could be fifth in the competition on Wednesday evening if the results go against them.

What time is Brentford v Leeds?

What time is Brentford v Leeds?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 07:45 On Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Which channel is Brentford v Leeds?

You can watch the game live from 7:40 pm on the red Sky Sports Football button.

How do you stream Brentford v Leeds live?

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can stream the game live via the Sky Sport app on various devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts …

Leeds only needs to find goals and they will be hard to find against Brentford, who has the least awarded goals this season.

The bees are also largely inspired by championship top scorer Ollie Watkins and will hope to produce a statement victory over faltering Leeds.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leeds