Vietnamese comfort food a tasty retreat from the great frost

Pho Van Vietnamese Restaurant

2110-4 Royal Vista Way N.W. 403-241-5511

It was one of the frostiest nights of the year and we went looking for steaming comfort food.

An obvious solution is Vietnamese food – especially pho – and everything that comes with it.

About a month ago Pho Van started his second location in Calgary, this in an exciting new building on the Royal Vista business park that is a bit of a construction zone.

The place is spacious, light and unadorned; maybe a few decorative accents will come on time.

A warm greeting that we received during our stay, as well as the fast and efficient service.

Pho Van has trusted all Vietnamese menu pillars throughout Calgary, although a few unique offers are in the mix.

One of those is the onion tarts ($ 7.30), essentially two large, cut-out savory donuts with a slightly crunchy outside and doughy inside.

Their green onion accents, slightly chewy texture and muted sweetness won us over.

Onion pies – an Edmonton favorite that needs a little more love from Calgary.

Bill Kaufmann /

Post media

“These are much more popular in Edmonton than here – I don’t think anyone else in Calgary has them,” our host said.

They are absolutely a rarity in this city, I agreed. Unfortunately.

Our hosts also offer an unusually wide variety of Vietnamese drinks – milk, coconut and watermelon tea along with fruit slushes and bubble drinks.

Hina clung to a passion fruit mush with popping strawberry bubbles ($ 5.50), a nice drink.

The sweetness was at a high pitch, just like the glory, and the strawberry bubbles exploded in the mouth.

Passion fruit mash.

Bill Kaufmann /

Post media

A round of shrimp salad sandwiches yielded a trio of tightly wrapped cylinders protruding from vermicelli noodles and seafood ($ 7.40).

In the meantime, Hina dug into a large bowl of rare beef ball pho ($ 12) well-filled with pinkish meat and a savory scent.

Rare beef ball pho.

Bill Kaufmann /

Post media

Mizues bowl with sandwich, or vermicelli, was full of delicious marinated beef, grilled shrimp and spring rolls over which she poured a cup of fish sauce.

For some crunch we made crushed peanuts, cucumber and grated carrots.

Shrimp, beef and spring roll sandwich.

Bill Kaufmann /

Post media

This was a lot of food and became part of a significant take-out that the next day would be enough lunch for all of us.

I dipped my chopsticks and porcelain spoon into a selection I had never seen before – the large baguette soup with sliced ​​pork ($ 13.95).

Noodle soup with large stick.

Bill Kaufmann /

Post media

This one wore a softly flavored pork broth lined with a salad lettuce that took on the accents of its fresh basil, fried onions and other vegetables.

Thin slices of pork floated on the broth and I dredged small pieces of ground chicken hidden between the smooth thick rice noodles.

We would have been negligent if we had not tasted our favorite of the phos – the spicy saté ($ 11.50).

The version of Pho Van shuns peanuts but has the spicy skin and generous portions of beef that we long for.

But the broth does not have the rich texture and substance that we find in our favorite saté pho.

All in all, Pho Van was a tasteful and friendly encounter that made confronting the Arctic whirlpool a little less daunting.

Three and a half stars (out of five)

Vietnamese cuisine

PRICE: starters around $ 14

LICENSED: Yes

DRESS: casual

HOURS: 10.30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun-Thu; 10.30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri.

CREDIT CARDS: yes

WHEELCHAIRS: