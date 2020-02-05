Vietnam veteran helps Cleveland police arrest after suspect escapes

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video records how a 68-year-old Vietnam veteran finally helped the Cleveland police to check a suspect after escaping from a police car.

The incident happened on the public square in December.

“They needed help,” John Gogerty told WJW. “I helped them. The police officer helped because they were in need.”

Gogerty said he couldn’t just go back and watch the officers struggle.

Data show that the police had Dylan Stump in their patrol car after he was arrested on an order tied to a burglary ring. Police said Stump broke the door handle and then escaped from the back seat.

Video shows an officer running after him and catching him in the public square. But then, while officers adjust his handcuffs, Stump resists officers.

“Then it was like,” boom. “More a struggle. More a struggle,” Gogerty said.

The video shows the veteran who intervenes to help officers gain control of their suspects. On the video you can also see that Gogerty hurt his hand.

He said that will not stop him if there is ever next time. He knows that what he did was appreciated.

In the video you see an officer shaking hands with John Gogerty and saying, “Be careful, brother.” With a different handshake you hear: “From one veteran to another …”

Court reports show that Stump and six other people have been charged with eight months of burglary. The Cleveland police plan to go to a large jury to file more charges for what happened in this incident.

