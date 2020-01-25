Vienna, Capri and 15 other places Dakota and Elle Fanning were seen as journeys

The parents of Dakota and Elle must have magic DNA. They did not produce one talented, sympathetic and beautiful daughter, but two.

Dakota Fanning conquered our hearts like a child when she played in films such as I Am Sam and Man On Fire. Then she grew up and took on more challenging roles in The Alienist, The Runaways and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

A few years after her, Dakota’s sister Elle came on stage and has in fact become Hollywood’s “It-Girl” thanks to films such as Malificent and The Neon Demon.

While both Elle and Dakota divided their time between New York City and Los Angeles, California, the beautiful blondes have been spotted on holiday in different parts of the world.

Without further ado, here are Vienna, Capri and 15 other places where Dakota and Elle Fanning were traveling.

17 A Little History And Wiener Schnitzel For Dakota Fanning In Vienna, Austria

The Runaways, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Twilight star Dakota Fanning visited Vienna, Austria in August 2019. According to her social media, the beautiful blonde hung around the statue of Marie Antoinette’s mother and visited various other historical sites in the ancient city. Dakota also took the time to eat some of Austria’s most famous dishes, such as Wiener Schnitzel.

16 Elle stole the bikinis from Dakota and left for Capri, Italy for a little sightseeing

Social media fans of Elle discovered that The Neon Demon and Beguiled Star took a pair of her older sister’s bikinis for her trip to Capri, Italy. According to The Daily Mail, Elle made her look challenging and stylish while wandering around the picturesque caves and coastal towns in one of Italy’s most popular holiday destinations.

15 Elle found all of her favorite cozy places in Park City, Utah

The Sundance Film Festival attracts a lot of A-list celebrities every year to Park City, Utah. In 2017, Elle Fanning was one of the many visitors to the snowy city. According to Vogue, Elle has already found her favorite cozy places in the city. But a warm fire and a hot drink are a must after making spontaneous snow angels in a snow bank.

14 Elle was an absolute knockout in a light bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Celebrities love Cabo San Lucas. In fact, everyone loves Cabo San Lucas. It’s just a great place. But Elle Fanning made it so much better when she got there and had a party in a number of increasingly risky bikinis. On the other hand, swimwear is actually the dress code of this absurdly beautiful resort in Mexico.

13 Dakota looked fantastic while sailing through Miami, Florida

Dakota Fanning looked absolutely fantastic during her farewell with her friends in Miami, Florida. The Alienist and I Am Sam actor looked warm in a retro-style swimsuit with dots. She spent most of her time in Miami on a friend’s boat in the many canals that sailed through the coastal metropolis.

12 Elle Fanning is the beauty of the ball in Cannes, France

According to Vogue, Elle Fanning was the main attraction at the Cannes film festival in 2017. Especially when she rocked a Vivienne Westwood dress up and down. Elle is partially in Cannes. This is good because she spends so much time there. After all, she’s an indie film baby. In 2017 she was absolutely astonished while promoting her films; Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

11 Venice, Italy receives the occasional visitor in Dakota Fanning

The Venice Film Festival is a magnet for Dakota Fanning. According to Got Celeb, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Uptown Girls star went to Venice to attend the event for several years in a row. She often makes it a vacation by looking at a few of the shops of Venice, incredible restaurants and floating through the canals.

10 Elle and her older Beau checked a Fleabag star in London, England

In August 2019, Elle did what every tourist in London does, she saw some theater. According to The Daily Mail, the beautiful 21-year-old and her 33-year-old friend, Max Minghella, talked to fans at the Wyndham Theater in the English capital. This was the location of the one-woman show of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge.

9 Dakota wore her pink bikini on a romantic getaway in Bermuda

Do you remember the pink bikini from Dakota that Elle stole during her trip to Capri, Italy? Well, Dakota carried it back in 2018 when she was on vacation in Bermuda with her boyfriend, Henry Frye. According to The Daily Mail, Dakota was pretty unhappy to leave the holiday destination after spending a few wonderful weeks there.

8 On the way to Montauk, New York, what real stars like Dakota do

In May 2018, Dakota and her friend Henry Frye drove to Montauk to participate in the DuJour Magazine annual Memorial Day Kick-Off Party. According to Just Jared, the event took place at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club and Resort in the city of New York. There is no doubt that Dakota looked radiant while enjoying the sun on the resort deck.

7 Elle did some informal press in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy

During the press for her film, Teen Spirit, Elle visited the city of Giffoni Valle Piana in Italy, according to Got Celeb. The film was shown there at the Giffoni International Film Festival in September 2019. The city is a municipality in the province of Salerno in the Campania region in southwestern Italy and is a fantastic and relaxing tourist destination.

6 The Cast Of The Alienist Escorted Dakota Fanning Through Budapest, Hungary

Budnews found Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and the cast of The Alienist who act as total tourists in Budapest, Hungary. This included a visit to the Elizabeth Bridge and a bathhouse during the heat of the summer. In September 2019, Dakota and the cast of the second season, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, made a photo call in the capital of Hungary.

5 Elle was actually Lizzie McGuire in Rome, Italy

According to Elle social media, the actor hung around Rome, Italy in June 2016. One of the highlights of her journey was hanging around the precise fountain where an important scene from the Lizzie McGuire movie took place. Elle also made the time to visit some of the most luxurious shops in Rome.

4 Promoting her films in Toronto is only part of the reason why Dakota is on her way to Toronto, Canada

Although Dakota is just as likely to visit Cannes or Sundance to celebrate her films as Elle, she is more likely spotted in Toronto. The Canadian city is home to one of the largest film festivals in the world, TIFF, and is a top destination for Dakota. According to Just Jared, Dakota has promoted various films there, including Night Moves and Brimstone.

3 Elle claims that Paris is her absolute favorite city in the world

On her social media, Elle claimed that Paris is her “favorite city in the world.” And because she works there constantly, we can see why she would say that. Among the many performances she has had in the city is her runway walk for L’Oréal Paris. The River Seine was turned into a massive runaway for Balmain, Elie Saab, Isabel Marant, Miu Miu and Off White. And Elle was the main attraction of the event.

2 Elle Fanning was a real Aurora at Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Elle Fanning was the perfect casting choice for Aurora in the Maleficent films. Even when she visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California out of character, it still seemed like she was the fairy-tale character. According to Just Jared, fans were delighted when Elle appeared in the iconic theme park for a taste of her new Maleficent film.

1 Both Elle and Dakota venture into their cozy suburbs to work in Studio City, California

According to Just Jared, both Elle and Dakota both leave their cozy suburbs in Los Angeles to drive to Studio City. The area is known for its range of dance studios, gyms, Pilates and boxing lessons, most of which Dakota and Elle do themselves. Of course the two pale actors always look super fit while roaming the area.