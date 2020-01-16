Video: YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach reflects on his video story

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZ09mSBklgY (/ embed)

Video by Morgan Crossley, edited by Dylan Blau & Louville Moore. The transcript will be available in the next hour (it is still being processed).

We’ll try something different this afternoon. Some of Ars’ most powerful YouTube videos have focused on game themes – how designers created Dead Space’s grab tentacle, or how Amnesia: The Dark Descent made players scare themselves (although we did it with non-game themes too have done well). like exploring the flat earth phenomenon and even interviewing famous NASA people).

Which leads us to Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach. He runs one of the most popular game channels on YouTube with (currently) almost 25 million subscribers.

The mother ship Condé informed us at the end of last month that they had spent some time with Markiplier and wanted to know if we were interested in doing anything with him – and we took the plunge. Markiplier has a loud personality and is best known for robbing the camera while making “Let’s Play” videos about jump scare games. However, we wanted to find out if we could capture a calmer, more introspective marketer than most people are used to seeing, looking over the past few years of the YouTube content creator landscape, and discussing its achievements – and its less successful ones. It’s an interesting glimpse into a world that many regular Ars readers (including myself) may not be so familiar with – an alternate reality of content creation where YouTube comments matter and trying to figure out how maintaining engagement is critical to success.

Markiplier shows himself to be a well-grounded guy – and he has a strong connection to the fans who take him where he is. He obviously enjoys going back in time and watching the videos and comments that have built his Moloch Canal today, and I have to admit that seeing him talking without screaming is pretty wild.

And how does it continue?

Although this video sets the stage for some more (and more Ars-focused) celebrities that appear in front of the camera, our next couple of videos will be a bit dated. We’re almost ready to write a War Stories piece about a particular cyan publisher, and just this week we had a developer in the studio who made a video of what I would call a princely classic game.

You have another week to live with my veils, but trust me: great things are coming!