Video shows the hemp store owner of California stabbed; the owner’s brother beats defendant

Warning: this video contains graphic content

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE / KGPE) – Surveillance cameras have captured a dissatisfied employee who attacked the owner of a hemp store in Northern California and stabbed him before the owner’s brother seriously hit the suspect, according to the Fresno County Sheriff office .

Delegates responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at Yosemite Hemp Company in Friant, spokesman Tony Botti said.

The 42-year-old owner was firing a store employee, identified as Jose Ramos, 27, when Ramos got upset and stabbed the owner, police said.

The victim’s brother appeared and hit Ramos, Botti said. Delegates arrived and contacted all involved.

The shop owner was flown to a nearby hospital, while the suspect was taken to an hospital by ambulance.

Botti said that both the suspect and the victim were later mentioned in a stable state.

Ramos was arrested for mistreatment with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s brother is not confronted with criminal prosecution because he defended his brother against an attack.

Delegates continue to investigate the incident.

36,985898

-119.232078

