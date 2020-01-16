Video shows North Carolina students safe as storm rips through school gymnasium

Updated: 10:19 AM EST Jan 16, 2020

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Three North Carolina students were injured on Monday as a storm ripped through their school gymnasium, leaving a gaping hole in the roof and wall and debris all around.

A powerful video captured the moment, showing a group of more than a dozen students playing in the gymnasium of Union Intermediate School before running safely.

“We were playing basketball, and it looked like something that exploded in there,” said Chloe Brewer, a fifth-grade student, at CNN affiliate WRAL.

She was one of the injured students. All three were taken to hospital and released.

“I just turned around and looked at the scene, and it just collapsed,” she said. “And then we started to run, and something hit me from behind, and I fell. And then the glass started to break,” she told the branch.

It was a microburst – a column of flowing air – that caused the damage, said the National Weather Service.

“The damage in the form of broken and uprooted trees to the west of the school structure, as well as the higher lifting of the roof and the partial collapse of the outer walls of the school gymnasium occurred clearly fan, “said the weather service.

The school resumed classes on Thursday, schools in Sampson County said in a statement.

“There is a lot of debris and glass in this classroom in this gymnasium right now,” said Sampson County school spokeswoman Wendy Cabral.

