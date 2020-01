Video – Record rain, wind and heat

Updated: 7:14 AM EST Jan 12, 2020

RANGE AND IT IS THE CASE THIS MORNING. As you head out the door this Sunday morning, really, the wind is the most prevalent problem, with gusts at 45 kilometers per hour in Boston now. WITH THIS WIND, WE HAVE SHOWERS. YOU CAN SEE THAT THEY ARE INCREDIBLY BROADCASTED. WE HAVE SOME DRY POINTS AS YOU MOVE WEST OF 495. IT IS THE LINE THAT WILL BRING THAT WILL CONTINUE SHOWER CHANCE IN OUR REGION UNTIL MIDDLE LATE MORNING. THE RAIN NOW YOU MOVE TO BOSTON IS ALWAYS INCREDIBLY BRIGHT, BUT THERE ARE SOME POINTS WHERE IT’S A LITTLE MORE INTENSE AS YOU TRAVEL ALONG 95, SEE SOME REPORTS OF MODERATE RAIN AT THE PLACE THAT HELP MAKE SOME OF THE STRONGEST WIND WORK, AND IT ALSO WIDENS AS YOU MOVE TO THE NORTH SHORE AS WELL AS THIS MORNING. WE PERFORM YOU IN THE CALENDAR. YOU WILL NEED THIS UMBRELLA AS YOU PARTICIPATE EARLY, IN THE NEXT HOUR. DIFFUSED SHOWER CHANCES ARE ALWAYS IN PLACE. BY 9:00 AM, REALLY, THIS CHANCE OF RAN IS JUST ALONG THE COAST AND DOWN TO THE CAPE AND THE ISLANDS. OTHERWISE, IN INDOOR PLACES, YOU JUST LOOK GOOD. AND THE REST OF THE AREA DRIES COMPLETELY. AT 11:00 AM THIS MORNING, I EXPECT SOME SUNSHIP TO PASS THROUGH THE APPROACH TO LUNCH TODAY. WE ARE 65 YEARS OLD. THESE CLOUDS ARE IN PLACE. AND THIS WIND IS BLOWING. NOW IN BOSTON WITH GUSTS TO 41 MILES PER HOUR as we approach sunrise at 7:12 am. IT ALWAYS FEEL INCREDIBLY HOT. WE HAVE THESE TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S FOR MANY AREAS AND EVEN 50S WHILE YOU TRAVEL TO SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE. IT IS THIS COLD AIR TO THE WEST THAT WORKS BEHIND THIS SYSTEM THAT WILL ENTER FOR TONIGHT AND BRING A LITTLE VERIFICATION OF REALITY HERE AS WE RETURN TO A WINTER SENSATION. THIS MORNING CLOUDS WITH RAIN WILL BEGIN TO PARTIALLY CLEAN UP THIS AFTERNOON. HIGH TEMPERATURES WHICH ARE NEAR 70 IN BOSTON, BUT MOST OF THE MEDIUM TO MORE THAN 60. AND KEEP IN MIND THESE HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY JUST AT NOON AND THEN SLOWLY DIMINISHING THIS AFTERNOON STARTS TO MOVE NORTH AND THEN SHOOT IN COLD AIR OVERNIGHT. MOST OF THE UNITED STATES ARE REALLY FALLING UNDER FREEZING. BEGIN AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR WORK WEEK, IT WILL NOT BE AS BRIGHT AND IT IS NOT SO HOT. WE START NEAR THE FREEZING POINT. WE FILL NEARLY 40 DEGREES. AND THE CLOUDS WILL BE IN PLACE, BUT WE ARE DRY FOR MOST. OUR NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN HAS REMAINED UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING. IT HAPPENED RELATIVELY FAST THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE A VERY IMPACT SYSTEM, AND IT WILL ILLUMINATE AS WE HAVE BY WEDNESDAY. THE NEXT SYSTEM I LOOK AT FROM THIS IS THURSDAY. WE HAVE RAIN WHICH WE INCORPORATE AS LONG AS WE HAVE THURSDAY MORNING. NOTICE THAT THIS TRACK ALLOWS SOME SNOWS TO MIX WHILE WE GO THURSDAY EVENING. MORE THAN A WINTER SENSATION APPROACHING THE NEXT WEEKEND. FO

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese is tracking a few showers and another hot day. In addition, the return of winter cold tonight.

