Video – Record heat and rain record

Updated: 7:34 a.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

OF 36 FOR THIS PERIOD OF THE YEAR. So this heat is here to stay now. YOU CAN SEE THESE TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE 60S IN THE MIDWEST HERE WITH 64 DEGREES IN CHARLESTON. COLD AIR JUST WEST BEHIND THIS STORM SYSTEM. THIS IS WHAT WILL INFLUENCE US AS WE LAUNCH THE WORKWEEK. NOW THERE IS A LITTLE COOLING ALWAYS TRAPPED IN PLACE AS YOU TRAVEL NORTH. THROUGHOUT NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND THIS MORNING, 40 YEARS ARE ON BOARD. PORTSMOUTH, 38 DEGREES. This will play a role as we follow our next rain while for southern New England it is pure rain. NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND MAY SEE WINTER WEATHER AND EVEN POTENTIAL FOR ICE. WE ARE 50 YEARS OLD, BUT YOU’RE TRAVELING FROM BOSTON TO THE SOUTH. 56 TO NORWOOD, NOW. THIS HEAT REALLY STARTS TO CLIMB. IT IS BEFORE THIS STORM THAT STILL PACKS A LITTLE PUNCH THIS MORNING. TORNADO WATCHES IN FORCE AS YOU GO TO WESTERN TENNESSEE, PARTS OF ARKANSAS DOWN TO LOUISIANA, AND THIS STORM SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EAST. A VERY WELL-FORMED LINE WHICH NOW BRINGS THE BRUNT OF FORCE THROUGH LOUISIANA AND THE MISSISSIPPI, BUT POSSIBLY WILL MOVE EAST TO MORNING AND AFTERNOON IN AREAS LIKE ALABAMA AND THE REST TENNESSEE. As you travel north, you may see some signs of snow moving in Canada, and that is what we will need to watch for in northern New England, especially a lot of main heading around tomorrow morning. FOR THE TIME, THERE ARE CLOUDS PASSING ABOVE, BUT NO RAIN JUST FROM THE HEAD. DON’T BE SURPRISED BY SOME DROPS THIS AFTERNOON AS THIS WIND FROM THE SOUTHWEST BECOMES REALLY GUSTING HERE. IT IS NOW AT APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES PER HOUR, BUT REACHING UP TO 20 MILES PER HOUR THIS AFTERNOON. IT IS THE STRENGTH OF THIS WIND THAT HELPS DRAW IN THIS HEAT WITH THESE HIGH TEMPERATURES FROM THE BOTTOM TO THE MID-60s THIS AFTERNOON FOR MANY SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND. TONIGHT FORECAST INCLUDING RAIN BEGINNING TO PUSHER IN THE REGION, BUT THE BIGGEST IMPACT IS TOMORROW AS WE LOOK AT THIS TIMELINE HERE. AT MIDNIGHT WE HAVE SOME OF THESE SHOWERS BEGINNING BUT THEY WILL FILL TOMORROW. IN MIDMORNING, MY CONCERN IS THAT WE WILL SEE SHOWERS AND INTEGRATED OPPORTUNITIES EVEN A FEW THUNDER RUMBLES THAT WILL NOT BE SERIOUS. MEANWHILE NORTH THIS ROSE INDICATES SOME ICE THROUGH NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. ALL WILL DRY US AT NOON TOMORROW. WE REALLY WANT SOME SUN GOING ON YOUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON. SO A DECENT PERSPECTIVE THIS WEEKEND. VERY SPRINGLIKE. JUST TO THE EXTERNAL EXTENT, THE WORST TIME WILL BE TOMORROW. WE CLEAR WITH A LITTLE SUN

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese has your full weekend forecast, which includes record heat, rain and gusty winds.

