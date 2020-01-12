SCOTT SINCLAIR ended his three and a half year stay with Celtic last week when he joined Preston – on his way south.

The player had too much to do with the club’s requirements and thought it best to continue looking for the first team football.

The winger was an avid fan at Parkhead and the song that the Green Brigade stood up for him in 2016 went viral and was regularly sung in both home and away games whenever Scott Sinclair found it. Ibrox came up with the new annual program against The Ranger when he scored the winner and 8,000 Tims spectacularly drowned out home support.

The Preston fans go on where the Celtic fans stopped – after picking up the song, they made sure it went on. It’s just too good a song to die.

And to be honest, this is some effort from Preston fans.

This was gone in Blackburn with Sinclair who made his debut from the bank. The match ended 1-1.

Preston fans “Oh Scotty Sinclair oh he is so great …” pic.twitter.com/zYQzghE9Qt

– Best Chants (@BestChantsUK) January 11, 2020