Video: Noelia ‘Incendia’ Instagram with shameless dance in transparencies

Noelia

True to the nonsense that characterizes her so much, extrovert Noelia has shared a video in which she moves her charms to the rhythm of the music while wearing clothes that barely cover her charms

Miami, United States The imposing singer Noelia showed off all her beauty on her Instagram account with a few hot ones videos in which she reveals her irresistible physical characteristics.

In one of the clips, the actress and the model show their bodies while wearing one Body suit in black, which thanks to the transparencies makes every corner of your body visible.

In another of the films, the interpreter from Tú y Candela carries one green swimsuit-like clothing that doesn’t leave much to the imagination, accompanied by Trsclúcida tights.

With these publications, the popular Puerto Rican shows once again that, although over the years, he keeps curves worthy of a 20-year-old girl.

Previous articleUnpublished! Shakira shows the backstage of the Super Bowl It was special!

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.