Video montage of Moira saying “Bebe” at Schitt’s Creek

Moira Rose, you are an icon. It feels like Catherine O’Hara has been put on this earth to play the hilarious exaggerated mother Schitt’s Creek with a family that is just as entertaining as they are, right? The Rose family is insanely comical as a unit, but individually they have their own statements that make us cry every episode. David has given his own twist to “Oh my god,” and the way Alexis “David” and “Ew!” Says. is really unique. For Moira, her wrong pronunciation of “baby” as “bebe” in the highest, Moira-like tone, makes us crack every time.

As the series comes to an end, a dedicated fan has put together a video compilation of O’Hara with “bebe” while in character, and it’s literally impossible to watch just once. The video contains its “bebe” one-liners, such as:

“Where is Bebe’s room?”

“My bebe girl is leaving me so quickly.”

“Oh, she has no idea that the toll that a bebe can pay on his mother or his mother’s mother.”

“You realize that the Bebe is crying?”

“This is your bebe, Jocelyn, and I am not an artistic rock robber!”

“Enjoy the theater?”

“So now you are going to the spa?”

“Wait, wait, wait. My bebes. My girls. Lorna, second from the left!”

Whether she is talking about her wigs, the newborn of Jocelyn or her real children, Moira’s use of “bebe” never fails. View the video montage above and view all shows to watch Schitt’s Creek and the beloved Rose family says goodbye.