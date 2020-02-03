[Video] MLB The Show 20 Short new video that is fun to talk about AI and gameplay

MLB The Show 20 is about a month before its release and fans couldn’t be more excited to finally get their hands on the latest version of the popular baseball simulator.

Sony is doing a good job of keeping this excitement at bay as the company is constantly releasing new videos about the game. This trend continues today with a brand new short video that covers gameplay and AI.

The short 30-second video has the star of the athlete, Javier Báez sits down with Coach when the two have a conversation about gameplay and AI in MLB The Show 20 New footage spots in the game and boy, we will be happy. With countless new animations, MLB The Show 20 wants to be the most realistic iteration so far.

In case you missed the game last month, Sony released global gameplay footage that gave fans detailed insight into the game and expectations for this year’s release. The MLB The Show 20 is said to be the largest and most innovative trade fair to date, starting on March 17, 2020 and providing early access for those who pre-order on March 13, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube