Video: milder temperatures in the forecast

CINDY: GOOD WEDNESDAY FOR YOU. WATCH THE COLD AGAIN THIS MORNING, MANY SINGLE NUMBERS IN THE SUBURBES, UNTIL THE EDGE OF THE VINEYARD, AND BELOW ZERO FOR THE SECOND MORNING IN A MINIMUM IN PLACES LIKE ORANGE AND KEENE. THIS IS THE LAST COLD AIR. IT WAS TRACKING TO FLORIDA, WHERE IT IS IN THE 1930S AS FAR AS TAMPA. COLD TAKEN FROM THE EASTERN HALF OF THE COUNTRY. AS THIS HIGH PRESSURE ZONE MOVES EAST, WE WILL SEE MODERATE TEMPERATURES AND IT WILL BE SWEETER THE REST OF THE WEEK. HERE WE ARE HEARD THIS AFTERNOON WITH SUN AND LIGHT WIND BEGINNING TO TURN WEST, SOUTHWEST, TEMPERATURES WILL INCREASE, FROM MID TO LATE AFTERNOON FROM MID TO HIGH 30, BECOMING A RACE NEAR 40 DEGREES IN A FEW POINTS. SOUTH OF BOSTON, NORWOOD COULD GET NEARLY 40 DEGREES, 34 AT WORCESTER, 38 HOURS HIGH IN BOSTON ERIE, IT’S GOOD DEGREES OF 10 DEGREES SOFT AS WE WERE YESTERDAY. MAKE BETTER BETTER THERE TODAY. THIS EVENING WILL BE MAINLY CLEAR, COLD. WE WILL KEEP WITHIN 20 IN BOSTON UNTIL CAPE TOWN, ADOLESCENTS IN THE COLDEST SUBURBS AND NORTH AND WEST SUBURBS WILL BE IN THE SINGLE NUMBERS. COLD OVERNIGHT AND BEGINNING TO WARM UP TOMORROW. IT WILL BE A BEAUTIFUL DAY, FULLY SUNNY, AND WITH THIS WIND FROM THE SOUTHWEST, IT WILL INCREASE THE TEMPERATURE BY – TEMPERATURE PLUS. BOSTON APPROXIMATELY 47, SO EVEN HOTTER THAN IT IS TODAY. THIS IS THE STORY UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK. FRIDAY IT WILL BE SWEET AND DRY. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE MORE CLOUD COVERAGE AS THIS SYSTEM GETS CLOSER TO US. IT DOES NOT MOVE UNTIL SATURDAY. IT WILL BE A SLOWLY SLOW MEDIUM WITH A HIGH PRESSURE AREA TOWARDS THE NORTHERN AREA ON APPROACH, THERE IS NO COLD AIR BLOCKED. IT IS MAINLY A RAINMAKER THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND WHEN IT MOVES AND SATURDAY. IT IS IMPOSED DURING THE SUNDAY DAY, A SECONDARY LOW PRESSURE SECTOR DEVELOPING IN REINFORCEMENT. IT COULD BE A SWITCH FOR FLURRIES BEFORE IT FIRE MONDAY MORNING. MAINLY A RAIN EVENT ON THE COAST WHEN YOU GET PARTS – AS YOU GET IN PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN, YOU SEE MORE SNOW. ROUTE 2 NORTH THROUGH THE BERKSHIRES, WE HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SEE SOME SNOW INCHES. YOU’RE APPROACHING 495 AND 128, IT’S LIKE A RAIN EVENT FOR US THIS AROUND. WE DRY THINGS ON MONDAY, A DRY DEPARTURE NEXT WEEK WITH

