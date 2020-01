Video – heavy rain and wind on the way

Updated: 6:36 a.m. EST Jan 25, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

SOME OF THE SNOW BENCHES ON THE ROAD SIDE HAPPENED HERE. THERE IS A FLOOD WATCH THAT WAS ISSUED FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE AND COASTAL MAINE AREAS. COMES INTO FORCE TONIGHT, CONTINUES UNTIL 3:00 PM IN THE MORNING. IT IS DURING THIS DELAY THAT THE INTENSE RAIN COULD CAUSE FLOODING ON OUR ROADS. NOT ONLY IN AREAS THAT HAVE BEEN HIGHLIGHTED. EVEN THROUGH THE MASSACHUSETTS, KEEP AN EYE DURING YOUR TRIP LATE THIS EVENING. AS THE RAIN WILL BECOME INTENSE AND WITH ANY STORM DRAIN COVERED, WE CAN MEET POOR DRAINAGES. CLOUDS ARE BEGINNING TO RUN AHEAD OF THIS STORM, BUT NO SIGNS OF THE STORM JUST AGAIN. IT’S GOOD FOR OUR SOUTH. THIS IS TO IMPACT THE AREAS OF THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC NOW. PENNSYLVANIA DOWN IN D.C., SEENING INTENSE RAIN. THE COLDER AIR TO THE NORTH GENERATING SNOWFALL IN THE BACKGROUND UNTIL CHICAGO, BUT IT WILL TURN AND STAY IN OUR NORTH WHEN WE TRAVEL THE NEXT 24 HOURS IN OUR REGION. MOVING UNTIL NOON, THE CLOUDS THICKEN ENOUGH THERE IS A CHANCE FOR A DROP OR TWO TO FALL. OVERALL, WELL, YOUR PATTERN HERE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE DAY WILL BE DRY. JUST INCREDIBLY CLOUDY. AT 2:00 P.M., THIS LINE BEGINS TO APPROACH THE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS. AND BEYOND BEGINNING TO CONTINUE EAST. AT 4:00 PM WE HAVE TO START SEEING SOME RAIN TRACKING NEAR 128, MAY BE A DROP OR TWO IN BOSTON ALSO. SO I WANT YOU TO HAVE THE UMBRELLA IN HAND IF YOU PARTICIPATE LATE THIS AFTERNOON, BECAUSE WE HAVE TONIGHT, THE INTENSE RAIN WILL APPROACH FASTER. HERE IS 7:00 AM. YOU CAN SEE WET RAIN AND HEAVY RAIN COMING IN, AND IT IS INTENSE UNTIL 10:00 AM THIS EVENING. WE CAN SEE SOME SHOWERS GIVING SOME STRONG WINDS INTO GUSTY WINDS AND MAY BE EVEN A THUNDER OR TWO RUMBLE WITH SOME OF THE MOST INTENSE RAIN THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. AFTER MIDNIGHT, THIS IS REMEMBERED. So by the time you wake up tomorrow morning, we’re dry. WE ARE AT 42 NOW, SO IT’S A NICE GENTLE START AS WE ADVANCE THE SUN AT 7:05 AM. THE SUN SHOULD INCLUDE A LITTLE SUN SLIVER. CLOUDS FILL FAST. I HIGHLIGHTED BEFORE 5:00 AM FOR THE INCREASED RAIN RAIN, BUT YOU CAN SEE HALF-LATE LATE AFTERNOON A DROP OR TWO POSSIBLE. IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 1940S TODAY. IT WILL REALLY BE RELATIVELY SOFT TEMPERATURE. AND WITH THE RAIN OVERNIGHT, WE WILL STAY IN THE 30S. BUT OVERNIGHT, WE CAN SEE SOME VERY STRONG WINDS. BY 6:00 PM GUSTS WIND NEAR 30 MILES PER HOUR, NEAR 50 MILES PER HOUR AS WE MOVE NEAR 10:00 AM THIS EVENING ON CAPE AND THE ISLANDS. GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MILES PER HOUR FOR BOSTON. As we head for tomorrow, still windy, but not as strong as the wind we are expecting for tonight. TOMORROW’S FORECASTS WILL BE DRY, BUT WHEN EVERYTHING IS SAID AND DONE, AS THIS STORM GOES AWAY EARLY TOMORROW, WE ARE LEFT HERE WITH A THUMB AND A HALF OF RAIN, SO IT IS A GOOD BAND OF RAIN MOISTURE, BUT BEYOND THAT, AR

Video – heavy rain and wind on the way

Updated: 6:36 a.m. EST Jan 25, 2020

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese with the latest timeline of rain and wind this evening.

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese with the latest timeline of rain and wind this evening.

. boston weather