Video from inside the ICE internment camp shows how prisoners are treated with pepper spray: NPR

Alexander Antonio Burgos Mejia was detained in the Adelanto ICE processing center in 2017 when he went on a hunger strike to protest the conditions in the facility. He said he and the other detainees suffered burns and other injuries after GEO Group employees used pepper spray. “I will never forget to see my friends’ faces and see them cry,” he said.

In the early morning of June 12, 2017, a group of eight Central American migrants decided to go on a hunger strike to protest the conditions at the immigration detention center where they were held in California.

When inmates arrive at the facility, they receive a manual that explicitly states, “Detention is NOT prison.” People are held in immigration detention pending a decision to deport and most detainees have no criminal record. But this group said conditions felt like a prison.

Among her complaints:

The guards discriminated against them, they had no access to clean water, the bonds for their immigration cases were too expensive and they only received information in English.

When the prison officers ordered them to return to their beds for a routine “count” of the population, the eight men refused to move away from the tables in the facility’s day room until they met with a supervisor or a US immigration officer – and customs authority ICE could speak. ,

The surveillance material from NPR shows what happened next.

The detention center spoke to the detainees for a few minutes and asked them to return to their bunks. They gave up a canister of pepper spray in front of them and then tried to physically move the inmates.

The video shows the prisoners trying to stay seated with their arms bandaged. However, the detention center officials later claimed that they had instigated an “uprising” and “attacked” personnel.

The prison officers then sprayed pepper spray on the men at least three times and forcibly removed them from the tables.

When they visibly withdrew from the spray, some of the inmates were pushed into walls, pulled to the ground, or pulled onto the floor by guards.

Afterwards, five of the inmates were put in hot showers, even though they were not seen in front of the camera. However, hot water can exacerbate the painful, burning effects of pepper spray, according to an internal oversight office by the Department of Homeland Security in a review of the incident.

“I couldn’t stand it,” said Isaac Antonio Lopez Castillo, one of the detainees, later in a deposit. “I even vomited from pepper gas.”

All eight detainees were then sent to the “ICE” for 10 days to “conduct or organize a group demonstration.”

NPR received footage of the incident from a federal court in Riverside, California, where the men sued the two prison officers who used pepper spray and the Florida-based profit-making GEO Group. The lawsuit alleged that the guards had used excessive force and violated their civil rights, and that GEO had neglected their training. At the end of January, the two sides informed the court that they had agreed to settle the case “for a confidential sum”.

The settlement announcement ends 20 months after the lawsuit opened a window to a facility that had been scrutinized by federal inspectors and immigrant advocates by publishing documents, records, and videos from ICE’s processing center in Adelanto, California alike.

As previously reported by NPR in January, a previously confidential government inspection found that the facility did not meet many of the state’s standards for solitary confinement, psychiatric treatment, and medical care. The report also found that Adelanto employees had retaliated against inmates.

According to lawyers and lawyers from the Immigration Service, conditions in Adelanto are a symbol of problems in an immigration detention system that is increasingly relying on companies like GEO to enforce the Trump administration’s strict immigration policy.

ICE Acting Director Matthew Albence said in 2019 that the Adelanto facility “is representative of all of our detention facilities.” But he disagreed with criticism of immigration detention centers and said, “You are safe. You are human. You are safe.”

In total, more than 40,000 people are immigrant nationwide. Adelanto can accommodate around 2,000 prisoners and is expected to expand under a new contract.

“Rebellion” or protest?

In their statements, the Adelanto guards described a hostile situation that was threatening to get out of control because the detainees refused to return to their bunks.

“It looked like – like a rebellion,” said Sgt. Giovanni Campos, one of the accused. The excitement of the hunger strikers had caused other prisoners to scream and cause more unrest.

Jane Diaz, Another defendant, also known as the “uprising”, said her colleagues had been bowed by the detainees when the guards tried to move them.

“You attacked our employees,” she said.

In this environment, the guards say, the use of pepper spray was appropriate.

“If they refuse to count, if they refuse verbal orders and disrupt our dormitory … that’s why they were sprayed,” said Diaz during a deposition in May 2019.

In a statement to NPR, a GEO spokesman wrote: “GEO strongly rejects the allegations made in the lawsuit. It is part of a coordinated effort to undermine immigration policies, for which our company plays no role.”

GEO lawyers have also argued that using hot water to remove the pepper spray is appropriate.

“Water used in the facility for decontamination purposes reactivates the tingling caused by the OC spray,” they argued in an official application. “However, it is necessary to remove the spray.”

The GEO spokesman also said: “Independent reviews of the incident, which were carried out and commissioned by the federal government, have shown that our employees acted in accordance with established protocols and procedures.”

An ICE spokesman declined to comment, but an inspector from the Department of Homeland Security, who investigated the incident, concluded that the use of pepper spray was “appropriate under the circumstances.” However, the inspector accused Adelanto of not providing cold water when it came to cleaning the spray from the inmates, and wrote that “warm water will make the OC pepper spray worse to burn”.

“We wanted to be heard”

Lawyers for the detainees say that the facility’s staff caused the disorder by escalating the situation and using more violence than necessary.

“Our customers fled violence and persecution in their home countries and believed that they would find protection and security in the United States,” lawyer Rachel Steinback said in a statement. “Instead, they were treated inhumane in Adelanto – and violently punished for daring to complain.”

The detainees’ lawyers cited GEO’s own policy of using violence, which pepper spray regards as a “major use of force”. According to the directive, civil servants can only use “major” violence if “there is an immediate and immediate danger to employees, inmates or other people”.

The detainees knew that they had gone on a “peaceful” hunger strike with GEO staff to induce regulators to discuss their complaints.

“We just wanted to speak and we wanted to be heard,” said one of the strikers, Julio Cesar Barahona Cornejo. “At no time did I raise my hands to try to hit them or anything.”

Their actions, they say, were met with hostility, then physical strength, then pepper spray.

“You don’t even do an animal what they did to us.”

According to the lawsuit, one of the detainees broke his nose and had his tooth knocked out after it was pressed against a wall. GEO lawyers say it is “uncertain” whether the detainee broke his nose during the incident because he didn’t report it to a doctor that day.

“Don’t do what you did to an animal,” said another inmate, Josue Vladimir Cortez Diaz.

The case files also raise questions about Lt. Jane Diaz at the facility, including an investigation into a separate 2019 pepper spray incident.

A statement made by Diaz’s own legal defense mentions that “a complaint / investigation in April 2019 is related to Diaz’s attempt to use chemical agents in a detainee that violate GEO guidelines.” According to the legal filing, “GEO officials found that Diaz hindered the investigation by not providing the investigator with complete information.” The incident “ultimately led to their termination by GEO,” the file says.

Susan Coleman, a lawyer representing Diaz, Campos and GEO, said in an email to NPR: “We cannot comment on personnel actions.”

Treatment with Adelanto

Immigration lawyers say the allegations of the 2017 incident fit a broader pattern of ill-treatment of detainees in Adelanto.

According to the Freedom of Information Act, NPR has received and examined hundreds of complaints filed by inmates at the facility. Some of these complaints relate to threats, ill-treatment and abuse by Adelanto employees.

In February 2018, an official said: “I will not hesitate to let all these (sic) stupid bitches off their berths,” one detainee complained.

“How am I sure if she gets angry again?” the inmate wrote.

Another inmate complained that when his family visited him, a prison officer “mocked me and my family’s English”. When the detainee’s wife spoke to the policeman about the comment, the policeman replied, “Welcome to the prison.”

A number of complaints relate to a guard who “harasses” people and says, “I don’t like Mexicans.”

In each of these three cases, GEO noted that the complaints were well-founded. However, there is no additional information on how the company or ICE solved these problems.

In a statement, GEO said, “Our company took corrective action, including disciplinary action against employees where appropriate,” but did not disclose details of these cases.

ICE declined to comment.

“You treated me worse than garbage”

Steinback, the detainees’ law team, hopes that in this case the settlement will encourage “others who are abused and abused to report and expose the horrors that occur in these private immigration detention centers.”

Regardless of the result Immigration status for some of the detainees remains changing. One of them has applied for asylum in the United States, two have refused their asylum application and the five others are still awaiting final decisions.

Isaac Antonio Lopez Castillo was not granted asylum. After the incident, he ended up in Tijuana, Mexico, where he found work in a hotel.

In his dismissal, Lopez Castillo said he had applied for asylum in the United States to escape the violence of the gangs and the police in El Salvador. But after his experience in immigration detention, he said he had changed his mind about America.

“I wasn’t even treated as badly in my country as I was in the United States,” said Lopez Castillo.

“You treated me worse than rubbish than I was just trying to start a life.”

The full video of the incident can be found here.