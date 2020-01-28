Now we are all happy to finally welcome Nick Jonas to The Voice, Lord knows we needed a fresh face, although we will miss you very much, Gwen Stefani! We’re all a bit obsessed with Nick, but Blake Shelton might have taken his infatuation to a whole new level.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5PCI9mANwE (/ embed)

Oh boy.

What is Blake Shelton?

You know Nick Jonas, no matter what age or preference. Obviously, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson were a little confused when Blake denied knowing who he was, seriously, Blakey!

John showed the pictures he has with Nick, Kelly proudly wore a Nick Jonas t-shirt, but Blake has a room, a room full of Nick Jonas pictures, posters, CDs and merch.

Let’s just say we didn’t see it coming, but does that also mean that we won’t have the much anticipated funny joke on The Voice?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kw8_k2_s5A (/ embed)

Announcement of advisors from “The Voice”

It looks like Nick is bringing some familiar faces with him to The Voice Season 18. Lute! News, Nick’s advisor to the Battles will be his brothers Joe and Kevin. Blake Shelton’s advisor is Bebe Rexha, John Legend will have Ella Mai and Kelly Clarkson Dua Lipa.

Last season, country singer Jake Hoot (on Team Kelly) was declared the winner. Which coach has the winner this season? We can’t wait to get to know the talent and find out what’s happening.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYGD5mq2RI0 (/ embed)

