Victory look to quickly rise again against Bali United

If Victory wins, they will travel to Japan to play Kashima Antlers. A game may be prepared for new coach Carlos Salvachua.

The Spaniard, who took the lead just last week after Marco Kurz’s dismissal, looks back on an exhausting twelve-day schedule in which he played Tuesday against Bali, Sydney FC, at one of the A-League’s biggest games, Kashima Antlers in, there will be a final ACL play-off next week and then an excursion to Perth to confront the rapid glory on the following Saturday.

The win will be a hot favorite on Tuesday, but the Salvachua squad is preparing for all of the opponents’ tactical variations.

“Bali won the last away game and scored five goals. They have some good players in their squad, they are a good team in their country,” said Salvachua.

“I saw that they really push up in the first 20 minutes of the game [against Tampine], so we have to be prepared for any eventuality if they continue or stop the press.”

Victory went down 1-0 last Friday night in Adelaide at Salvachua’s first game when a sad first half was replaced by a much better second half. If Andrew Nabbout hadn’t finished anything wastefully, Salvachua’s team would have come back with at least one point.

The coach says that Nabbout, who cuts off the fans after missing out on a number of gold-rimmed options, is mentally strong enough to recover.

“Nabbout is good now. The attitude of the players is most important, in the end tactics, movements [are important], but you need the attitude.

“He was sad because he missed a few chances because he wanted to help the team.”

Salvachua says another competition offers a chance to reset and find a shape that this A-League campaign lacked – something Captain Leigh Broxham, a veteran of several ACL campaigns, agrees with.

“It was a good turnaround for the home game. We’re all fresh and ready. We’re enjoying the Champions League games,” said Broxham.

“A couple of seasons ago we had a little bit of a problem, we have had a really good run … it feels good for the players to have another game that turns around so quickly.

“The style is a little different. It could suit us in this game, it is different.”

But, Broxham warned, it’s easy to get caught.

“Sometimes you dominate 30 minutes of the game and five minutes later you have two fewer goals because the quality teams have what it takes,” he said.

“Sometimes teams sit back and give you possession … it’s a more tactical and technical game.”

Next season, Australia’s ACL representation will drop from two clubs and a play-off place to a direct qualification and two play-off places.

Broxham doesn’t think that is a bad thing.

“Perhaps it was an easy way for Australian clubs to think about what other teams have to do to qualify.

“The Japanese league has 20 teams … we had it easy with two plus one and one league with ten teams. It should be difficult to qualify for that.”

