Victory hopes to build on "excellent" derby performance

Nevertheless, veteran Socceroo, who returned to Victory for a second spell after nearly a decade in Germany, was delighted with the way he and his teammates dominated City in one of the most prestigious matches of the season.

"It was a very good performance. The result was excellent but the performance was really good.

"Nowadays, it could have been five or six. I don't really remember that City created anything other than the goal that was on a set kick and it will sometimes happen when you have a big boy," a- he said, referring to the City Goalscorer, giant central back Harrison Delbridge.

"We defended brilliantly, pressed them very well and forced a lot of turnovers and that was the plan overall."

Kurz is strong on his players' mentality and commitment to the cause, and he got what he wanted on Saturday night with a demonstration of pressure, tough racing and missing combat.

Kruse also believes that the presence of German central defender Tim Hoogland, who made his first start for Victory after an injury plagued at the start of the Australian match, was very important.

"He was huge, I have played with Tim for the past three years in Germany and you don't reach the level he reached without being a very good footballer.

"He has played in the Champions League and in Germany for 12 or 13 years, so he knows what he is doing and you can see the experience he has brought to the team."

"For an older guy, he's really fast and you can see how much he really supported the backline and his speech really helps the boys around him.

"We pressed them very well, forced a lot of turnovers and made them play a lot of long balls."

Kruse was also happy that Victory's high-pressure coach could finish the year on a high note.

"It's Christmas now and goodbye, so going into it with another loss would have been pretty demoralizing.

"So the victory lifted everyone. It relieves the pressure a bit. I'm really happy for the club as a whole and the gaffer and his staff because the pressure has been a lot on him, which is probably our own building."

"We had a lot of injuries to key players who didn't help. It was my fourth game, so I'm getting better and better, Andrew [Nabbout] is back … Tim will be a massive inclusion for our team because it lifts the players around it.

"The difference in our mentality compared to last week was increased tenfold. This is something that players have to take into account. It has nothing to do with the coaching staff … these are entering players with the right mindset. "

"You changed jobs and worked hard for the team. We put pressure on them and pressed them like crazy and we looked good."

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter

