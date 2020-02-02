Victory despite late equalization when Salvachua rings the bell changes

But it is clear that he is already making many positive changes.

Yes, Victory narrowly lost to Adelaide in his first responsible game and was then beaten by Sydney at home.

But meanwhile, Salvachua has mastered one of the club’s greatest results – 1-0 victory in the Asian Champions League against Kashima Antlers in Japan last Tuesday – and inspired his tired team to score a point against glory in Perth on Saturday night to pick up page that had won six of their last seven games.

With a little luck, despite the impact of their trip to Japan and back and then to Western Australia, Victory could have scored all three points within seven days, as it took Perth up to 90 minutes to equalize header of Olyroos hero Nick D’Agostino.

This was an excellent away performance by the men in navy blue, who had none of their best players in Robbie Kruse but were left in Melbourne to recover from the busy schedule so that he could do his best for the derby at AAMI Park.

Ola Toivonen once showed his class with a terrific first strike from Andrew Nabbout to put the guests in the lead, and then Nabbout himself scored an excellent goal with a perfectly balanced break to bring Victory back in the lead in the second period.

It looked like it would be enough to get all three points until D’Agostino pushed Brandon Lauton aside in the box to score the late equalizer after Bruno Fornaroli canceled Toivonen’s goal in the first half.

Victory and Glory played a 2-2 draw in Perth

Salvachua strives to improve his claims for a full-time job and has wasted little time tactically changing things.

He has switched to a three and uses full-backs. Lauton and Adama Traore are in more advanced positions than short-term positions on Saturday evening when they were often too cumbersome.

Nabbout’s goal in Perth and his goal in Japan give hope to fans of Victory as well as the recruitment of Marco Rojas, who was taken off the bench in this game.

Nabbout had been hopelessly out of control most of the season, but ended crisp on Saturday, showing the pace and dynamism that got him into the Socceroos starting lineup at the last World Cup.

He, Toivonen, Kruse, Rojas and Elvis Kamsoba are a front five that nobody will be able to grasp on their day.

The win remains five points behind the sixth-placed Western United, but Salvachua was not desperate.

“I’m very happy with the performance and the attitude of the players … we were very close, but I can’t be more proud of my players,” he said.

“I think we did really well in the first half. We put pressure on for a few good moments. We were really compact.”

“I think Perth was not really happy or dissatisfied with the ball and [they are] one of the best teams in the league and [playing in] one of the most difficult stadiums.”

Rojas was “good,” he added.

“He had a break in Europe last month and he’s just starting to train with us. Today is 15 minutes and we’ll see it in the next games.”

