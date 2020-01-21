Victories over Bali, trip to Japan for the final qualification for the ACL

Then Hope threw the ball to Andrew Nabbout, who shot wide. A minute later, Kamsoba put up the same player, with the same result: it’s something of a continued act for the evil Nabbout, who is going through a lazy run of luck in front of the goal.

Already at the start of the game, Kamsoba caused chaos in the Balinese defense, shooting, diving, spinning and turning, trickling around opponents, playing pass balls or giving in a little bit and trying to drive into the Balinese penalty area to pursue him from his elusive first competition goal in victory colors.

He only connected with Kruse, so that he saw his shot blocked by Willian Pacheco. Kamsoba then danced around Dias Angga Putra to start Kruse again, but the Socceroo frontman’s shot was saved by Wawan Hendrawan.

The first goal came in the 14th minute and Kamsoba was inevitably involved, even though it was just a cameo role. Storm Roux’s furious run to the right brought him into the box. Kamsoba’s heel from his pass hit Basha and the midfielder shot up to Hendrawan’s left.

Bali offered only sporadic resistance at that time. Stefano Lilipaly tried his luck with a shot, then Antonius Platje headed far.

Then Kamsoba came closer than ever to hit in navy blue. His header hit the post and then Hendrawan blocked his rebound follow-up.

Still, visitors weren’t ready to give up the ghost and were looking for ways to get back into the game. Putra’s pass on Platje saw the shot of the latter deflected around a corner, and in half an hour Platje shot over the crossbar.

Lawrence Thomas in the Victory goal then had to wisely save from Paulo Sergio Goncalves before the great defender Pacheco came painfully close with a heel from Yabe’s Roni Malaifani cross.

However, Victory calmed the nerves six minutes after the break when Hope struck an open net from Kruse’s flank after an attack in the midfielder role after it was found by a long ball from Basha.

Kruse made it three shortly before the hour when he turned in from close range after Anthony Lesiotis had played a one-two with Kamsoba and continued his run before turning the ball back over the goal.

Nevertheless, the Balinese team played with pride and could have reduced the deficit in the 69th minute when the ball broke off after a clear shot from James Donachie against Platje. The Dutchman found substitute Rahmat Syamsuddin, but the striker only shot past Thomas to strike.

Substitute Jay Barnett hit the crossbar, and when the ball was only partially cleared outside the box, Toivonen, who stood alone, almost contemptuously waved one leg after the loose ball to throw it over the defense and Hendrawan to kick it four.

Kamsoba happily escaped in the last moments.