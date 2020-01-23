Victoria was whipped by rain and dust before the long weekend

Victoria has been hit by rain and dust storms, challenging emergency services in the state where a dozen bushfires burn.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says he prefers to face challenges like landslides rather than a hot north wind that could stir up ongoing flames.

According to Andrews, the recent storms, including rains that have been hit by bush fires, are challenging firefighters, including land slides and landslides.

“It can be very dangerous, but it’s much better than a hot north wind,” he said to Nine’s Today on Thursday.

Much dust over #Melbourne. #melbweather pic.twitter.com/ukt9CxMo8H

– Andrew Mackintosh (@AMacGlac), January 22, 2020

The intense dust storm that blew through a vast area in South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria on Wednesday afternoon reduced visibility and warned drivers on outback roads.

The South Australian police warned drivers of the potential danger in northern parts of the state on Wednesday afternoon, particularly along the Barrier Highway between Peterborough and Yunta, about 300 kilometers north of Adelaide.

“The dust extends to NSW and (Victoria) and covers an estimated area of ​​over 275,000 square kilometers,” said the South Australia Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in a tweet.

An extensive dust surface (shown here in pink) was captured by the strong and gusty winds in front of a cold front over SA. The dust extends into NSW and VIC and covers an estimated area of ​​over 275,000 square kilometers. The conditions subside overnight. pic.twitter.com/NGZj0faZrA

– Meteorology Bureau, South Australia (@BOM_SA), January 22, 2020

A storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology for strong winds in eastern highlands is in effect on Thursday. More gusts will develop in parts of the south of the state.

But the precipitation will give way to clear skies on Friday and temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s until Monday.

The bushfires in Victoria have so far set fire to more than 1.5 million hectares, mainly in the East Gippsland and northeastern regions of the state.

Andrew Crisp, emergency response commissioner, urged the Victorians to remain vigilant ahead of the planned long weekend trips.

Dry lightning triggered 44 new fires in the state in hot and windy weather on Wednesday, but most were quickly resolved by firefighters.

There were still 12 fires in Victoria on Thursday, the worst in East Gippsland and the Northeast.

Most are burning at the counseling level, but a runaway flame in Buldah in East Gippsland is the subject of a “wake-up and action alert”. Aircraft are said to fight the flames as soon as conditions allow.

“A change in weather conditions has made this fire more active,” Victoria Emergency Management warned around 8:30 a.m.

A cool turn that swirled across the state on Wednesday brought widespread rain overnight over an average of 25 millimeters to 30 millimeters over Melbourne.

In the regions affected by the bushfire, the conditions were not so humid and it rained hardly east of Bairnsdale, which received less than 5 millimeters.

The state emergency service received more than 500 calls for help in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including around 360 for fallen trees. Only nine were at high tide.

-with AAP