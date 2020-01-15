Victoria Police Chief reminds drivers to obey speed limits after the man caught the speed in the snow

Tire tracks left in some snow mash (Lasia Kretzel, NEWS 1130 Photo)

Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that a driver “flew” past him in Saanich, at a speed of 90 kilometers per hour

The driver only drove 10 kilometers over the speed limit, but it was enough to land him with a $ 167 ticket

The driver had what he considered a valid excuse for speed and said, “I am from Alaska, I ride comfortably in the snow.”

VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – Victoria police chief says that when an explosion of winter weather strikes, you have to drive to road conditions, not the normal speed limit.

Del Manak tweeted on Wednesday that a driver flew past him in Saanich, 90 kilometers per hour in a zone of 80 kilometers per hour.

Manank says that while the driver drove only 10 kilometers over the speed limit, it is not a safe move given the ice and snow.

The driver received a ticket for $ 167 for “Speed ​​related to road conditions”.

When the driver was told not to drive too fast, given the road conditions, it seems that he had a reasonable answer.

Manak says the driver told him. “I am from Alaska, I ride comfortably in the snow.”

