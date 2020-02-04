Victoria Park hit high-rise plans on all sides, sent back for review

Mary Ann Hodge spoke during a meeting of the Planning and Environment Committee in City Hall during discussions of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan in council rooms in London, Ont. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

A city pitch to build high-rise buildings around Victoria Park was widely debated during a meeting of city planning and the environmental committee Monday before it was sent back to staff for more study.

Developers, residents of the area, heritage activists, businesses, and even the Roman Catholic Diocese of London, had the desire to encourage city politicians to better view the secondary plan of Victoria Park.

The proposed plan would be high-rise buildings built on each side of London’s central park, some as high as 35 floors.

For some, the plan is too intense and threatens to crowd out the area with more people and cast shadows over the green space in the inner city, a place with many summer events.

“I heard loud and clear that we need more time to process the report and that more work needs to be done,” Coun said. Anna Hopkins, who made the motion to send it back to the staff.

Vice Mayor Jesse Helmer took over the leadership and added that he wanted more information about why the towers should be built so high. He also wants affordable housing to be part of the plan and is concerned about the influence of towers on the noise level of the park.

He suggested that “noise policy” is not the strongest. . . if we place buildings around the park, where does the sound from the Sunfest stage go? “

At the start of the meeting, city planner Michelle Knieriem described the plan as the first attempt to view Victoria Park with a “holistic” look at how it works with downtown and surrounding areas.

But most residents in the public part of the committee meeting said the Victoria area is the beautiful, stately heart of the city, and huge towers would change that.

“I am deeply disappointed in the secondary plan,” said MaryAnn Hodge, a resident of the area. “Victoria Park is a jewel and a location of social importance and I feel we are selling it.” She added that the plan represents “the highest intensification” in the city.

Highlights around the Victoria Park in London.

Many at the meeting wanted development limited to mid-rise buildings and doubted the impact on parking. Hodge also wondered why an eight-story building would stand next to a 16-story tower.

“The number 1 problem is the total height. It’s not gradual, “she said.

Kate Rapson, a member of the Woodfield neighborhood group, urged the city to conduct an environmental study of the impact of the plan, from traffic to shadows.

“It sounds very high,” said Jenny Grainger of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario about 30-story towers. “It seems that not enough attention is being paid to the historic area of ​​Woodfield and its guidelines. The city should encourage developers to build in empty plots and not surround the park. It would be appreciated if there was a way to encourage them. “

The park is on the edge of Woodfield, a heritage designated area, and the secondary plan may have more authority than a heritage designation, according to planning staff.

But not everyone was critical. Steve Stapleton, vice-president Auburn Developments, showed a video of what the park would look like with a few towers around it.

“It looked great. It will bring people into town, “Coun said. Michael van Holst. “It will not be as horrible as some people suggest. It could be great. “

But the committee also heard arguments that Victoria Park buildings are not needed, since 2,400 units are being built elsewhere in the core and the city should encourage tower building on empty plots in the core.

“Thirty-storey buildings have a negative impact on the natural environment,” said a person who represents the Friends of Victoria Park. “Low and medium buildings create a neighborhood with a sense of place.”

Chairman of the planning and environmental committee Maureen Cassidy listens to comments during their meeting, including the Victoria Park Secondary Plan in council rooms in London, Ont. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

An angry neighbor claimed that “Victoria Park is a jewel and that you cover it with coals.”

Present builders doubted the logic of allowing towers 30 and 16 storeys literally a few meters from other sections that were limited to eight storeys.

Stapleton, at Auburn Developments, kicked off the public meeting and suggested that the time is right for the area to switch to multi-family homes. Auburn wants to build a 16-story tower in the streets of Wolfe and Wellington, but would be limited to eight floors according to this plan, while 16 floors in the north and a 30-story tower in the south are allowed.

“We’re looking for the same consideration as the north,” he said.

The Catholic Diocese, represented by staff from Zelinka Priamo, a private planning company, is concerned about the impact on St. Peter’s Basilica, which can rise next to a tower and asked for a referral back to staff.

The plan would allow: