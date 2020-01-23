Victoria Derbyshire responds to BBC plans to cancel her show

Victoria Derbyshire announced that it had heard about the cancellation of her show for the first time after reading about it in a newspaper.

The morning broadcast of the journalist and radio is canceled by the BBC due to cost-cutting measures – and the host has expressed her devastation when the shock was announced.

Derbyshire responded to the news on Twitter and wrote: “Absolutely devastated by the plan to end our program (which I heard about in the Times yesterday).

“I am incredibly proud of what our team and our show have accomplished in less than 5 years. We have broken tons of original stories (which we were asked to). Attract a young, diverse working class audience that is the BBC radio – and not reach television news (which we should also do); & smash the digital numbers (what we should do).

“I am particularly disappointed with our brilliant, young, ambitious and talented team. I love them.” And we gave a voice to all of these people. Love her too. “

Completely devastated by the plan to end our program (which I first learned about yesterday). I am incredibly proud of what our team and our show have accomplished in less than 5 years. 1.3

– Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 23, 2020

Many commentators were saddened by the plans to cancel the program, which was well received in the five years it was broadcast. Show fans used social media to express their feelings.

Earlier in the day, Derbyshire opened their show this morning with the announcement: “We are still here to tell your stories and deal with the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And you know what? We will not give up. “

Although the BBC has not yet released an official announcement in the news, we have asked our readers to decide whether they believe the show should have been canceled.