Victoria Beckham says: “this product is the best product you’ll ever use”

Victoria Beckham again takes the big guns out – this time with her new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £ 180

Buy it now

The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum has joined forces with renowned stem cell researcher Augustine Bader for the second time and is establishing Beckham’s position as the one to view in the world of beauty that is changing the game.

Yesterday she went to Instagram to explain: “The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes.”

As if further proof was needed, Beckham posted a beautiful video of her makeup-free, glowing skin.

And she would be right. This serum is based on credible stem cell research by a modest scientist who has never attended a fashion show. Bader spent the last 30 years in a medical clinic in Leipzig, Germany, where he treated burn victims.

Last November, Victoria Beckham Beauty launched its first skin care product, Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, together with Bader. It contained its patented TFC8 technology. After use, we are now convinced that you need amino acids, vitamins and molecules that activate lazy stem cells to defend and repair the skin.

You will find an even heavier dose of TFC8 in the Power Serum. It also reduces redness with niacinamide; protects against contamination with antioxidant vitamin E and moisturizes and strengthened with skin-dazzling hyaluronic acid.

“All knowledge is based on scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need to work at their best,” says Bader.

Of course this would not be a Victoria Beckham Beauty product if the packaging did not scream chic. Think of frosted glass, simple black typography and a pipette to deliver exactly the right amount of serum every time.

But the bottle not only looks good, but also good. It is made of recyclable glass and can be dismantled so that each piece ends up in the right recycling stream.

If that wasn’t enough to make your eco juices flow, it is packaged in a 100% post-consumer waste package and shipped in protective, biodegradable foam that can be dissolved under running water or thrown away in compost. Pretty cool right?

Made to be used before the Priming Moisturizer (or any other moisturizer you use), you can also use the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum in combination with Augustinus Bader’s cult The Cream or Rich Cream. Simply apply it first if you think your skin needs extra rust.

Something tells us that the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is another product that fans of Victoria Beckham will immediately love.

Postscript You had us with the selfie, VB.