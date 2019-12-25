Victor Oladipo reportedly aims to return before All Star break

Loading...

The Indiana Pacers are between 21 and 10 when we arrive at Christmas. This is a bit of a surprise as the team operated without their star guard Victor Oladipo all season long as he recovers from a broken quad tendon.

The Pacers played well in Oladipo's absence a year ago, but some slipping was to be expected, although it is not surprising that they are still a playoff team with Malcolm Brogdon and others. However, Oladipo's absence is significant and his presence increases the team's cap enormously. Pacers fans received a nice Christmas present on Wednesday in the form of a report by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN that Oladipo is aiming for a pre-all star return.

Victor Oladipo, All-Star Guardian of Indiana Pacers, hopes to be able to return to the lineup from a right-torn quad tendon in early February – and perhaps as early as late January.

The Pacers could use Oladipo's additional offensive pop as a shooter as well as another strong ball handler alongside Brogdon. This pairing will be very interesting to see as it works its way into a rhythm, and the duo could bring the Pacers into the conversation as real rivals at the head of the east, considering how well they are playing in their absence now ,

Oladipo has trained with Indiana G League partner a couple of times to signal that he is advancing his court activities, and he may be only a month from his season debut. Do this before All-Star gets smart as he can scrutinize some games before taking a break to see how his body reacts.