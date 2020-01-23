Victor Moses becomes Conte's youngest Premier League recruit at Inter

Victor Moses is on loan at Inter until the end of the season with the option to extend the contract permanently.

The Nigerian international is still technically a Chelsea player, but has borrowed from Fenerbahce for the past twelve months.

Moses was part of the team that Conte won in the Premier League at Chelsea in the 2016/17 season.

The 29-year-old is the fourth inter-team of a Premier League club after Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and – most recently – Ashley Young.

Moses only managed six games in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce this season after missing a few splinters of the season with a broken hamstring muscle.

He joins an Inter team that is currently second in Serie A and is four points behind leaders Juventus.

Moses looks forward to working with Conte again. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to work with the coach again.

“I spoke to him and he already explained the club project to me.

“I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I will do my best and help the team.

“There is a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution on the pitch and have fun. That is the most important thing.”

Given the nature of his start-stop season so far, Moses asked for patience at the San Siro: “I will need time to find my way around, but I want to help the team win as many games as possible.” I will do everything I can to achieve our goals and make our fans proud. “