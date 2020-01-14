Victims of plane would be alive without tensions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by a missile that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians, would still be alive if tensions did not escalate in the region. took care to avoid blaming US President Donald Trump for the deaths of the passengers after Trump ordered the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian chief general, during an American air strike in Baghdad. “If there had not been a recent escalation in the area, these Canadians would now be at home with their families. Is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocent people suffer the consequences” said Trudeau in an interview with Global News Television. Some Canadians, including a Canadian leader, partly blame Trump for the death. Trudeau spoke to Trump. “I spoke about the great sorrow and loss that Canadians feel and the need for clear answers on how it happened and how we are going to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Trudeau. . added that he “clearly” would have liked a warning before Trump ordered the murder of the Iranian general. Canada has troops in Iraq as part of a NATO training mission. Trudeau said there was anger against Iran. “There is a demand for justice. And this is perfectly normal and perfectly normal and should be taken very seriously by the Iranian government, “said Trudeau. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, meanwhile, said on Monday that Iranian officials invited him to participate in the analysis of the voice and flight data recorders TSB President Kathy Fox said Iran had invited the agency to participate as an observer for the download and analyzing the “black boxes” where and when it would happen, and the agency hopes to play a bigger role. “We are working very hard to build trust on a daily basis so that we can participate,” said Fox. ” Canada’s role is changing. It remains to be seen how far it will go. Natacha Van Themsche, director of investigations, said a Canadian expert was also asked to inspect the wreckage and the scene of the accident – an unusual step since the plane was not produced in Canada and the accident did not occur in Canada. Two Canadian investigators have obtained visas to travel to Ir Une and a second team with expertise in downloading and analyzing recorders will be dispatched. Wednesday morning’s crash killed everyone on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially reporting a technical failure and insisting that the military was not to blame, Iranian authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot him in the face of mounting evidence and accusations from western leaders. Van Themsche said that the agency would also investigate the reason Iranian airspace was in Canada Canada suspended diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012, but Trudeau and Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs have been in contact with their Iranian counterparts since the plane was shot down. prepared for possible American reprisals after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The missile attack, which left no casualties in the United States, was a response to the murder of the greatest Iranian general. Trudeau called the destruction a Canadian tragedy because 138 of the passengers were on their way to Canada. They included students, honeymooners, doctors and parents. The youngest was a one-year-old girl. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and foreign envoys and other crash victims were scheduled to meet in London on Thursday to share information. The accident affected citizens of Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by a missile that killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians, would be alive at the moment if tensions had not intensified in the region .

Trudeau was careful to avoid blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for the deaths of the passengers after Trump ordered the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the general-in-chief of Iran, during an American air strike in Baghdad.

“If there had not been a recent escalation in the area, these Canadians would now be at home with their families. This is something that happens when you have a conflict and war. The innocent endure it consequences, “said Trudeau in an interview with Global. News Television.

Some Canadians, including a leader of Canada’s major corporations, partly blame Trump for the death. Trudeau spoke to Trump.

“I spoke of the great sorrow and loss that Canadians feel and the need for clear answers on how it happened and how we are going to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau added that he “clearly” would have liked a warning before Trump ordered the murder of the Iranian general. Canada has troops in Iraq as part of a NATO training mission.

Trudeau said there was anger at Iran.

“There is a demand for justice. And this is completely normal and completely normal and should be taken very seriously by the Iranian government, “said Trudeau.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Monday that Iranian officials had invited it to participate in the analysis of the voice and flight data recorders of the Ukrainian airliner.

TSB President Kathy Fox said Iran had invited the agency to participate as an observer in the download and analysis of “black boxes” where and when this would happen, and the agency hopes play a bigger role.

“We are working very hard to build trust on a daily basis so that we can participate,” said Fox. “Canada’s role is changing. It remains to be seen how far it will go. “

Natacha Van Themsche, Director of Investigation, said Canadian experts were also asked to inspect the wreckage and the scene of the accident – an unusual step since the plane was not produced in Canada and the accident did not occur in Canada.

Two Canadian investigators have obtained visas to travel to Iran and a second team specializing in the download and analysis of recorders will be dispatched.

Last Wednesday’s crash killed everyone on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian Canadians. After initially reporting a technical failure and insisting that the military was not to blame, Iranian authorities admitted on Saturday that they accidentally shot him dead in the face of mounting evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Van Themsche said the agency would also investigate the reasons why Iranian airspace was not closed to civilian traffic when Iran launched attacks on Iraqi military bases.

Canada suspended diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012, but Trudeau and Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs have been in contact with their Iranian counterparts since the plane was shot down.

Iran aborted the flight as it prepared for possible American reprisals after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The missile attack, which left no casualties in the United States, was a response to the murder of the top Iranian general.

Trudeau called the fall a Canadian tragedy because 138 of the passengers were on their way to Canada. They included students, honeymooners, doctors and parents. The youngest was a one year old girl.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and his envoys and other countries which killed in the accident were to meet in London on Thursday to share information. The accident affected citizens of Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany.

.