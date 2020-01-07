Victim Yolanda Wallace, 38, was a committed mother of two

Loading...

Yolanda Wallace, 38, was known as ’empress’.

Tributes flowed Monday for Yolanda Wallace, the 38-year-old woman who died after an accident with one vehicle on March Road early Sunday.

Friends described Wallace as lively and enjoyable, a dedicated mother for her two children and an active volunteer in the Caribbean community who also had a passion for her job at OC Transpo.

The Nepean Eagles football club has placed condolences on the Facebook page of the Wallace family.

“Yolanda could be found loyal to the sidelines, proud of her son, his teammates and friends at every race and every race. Yolanda’s spirit, kindness and passion will be missed forever. “

Wallace, known as “Empress”, was born in Georgetown, Guyana. The Carivibe festival paid tribute to Wallace and noted that she was a fixture at Caribbean community events as a dancer and volunteer.

“Everyone knew who she was. If you saw her on the street, you knew who she was, “a friend said. “She was always there to help people.”

Wallace was rushed to the hospital after a collision with one vehicle on Sunday morning at about 4 in the morning on March Road and Herzberg Road. It is still unclear what caused the crash. Monday the police said they are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Collisions Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-222-8477.

