Victim who pauses and enters during the day urges vigilance – Calgary

The victim of a day break warns Calgarians to be vigilant after thieves have searched her home.

Lydia Bentley said she left her home in the southeastern community of Maple Ridge on Thursday morning for just two hours.

When she came back, her back gate and door were open.

Calgary police said someone forced the home to enter between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Bentley said the thieves stole jewelry, electronics, and prescription drugs and did more than $ 1,500 damage.

"The cabinets were pulled off the wall and the drawers were searched," said Bentley. "All [my] jewelry was taken and [I was left] feeling hurt."

When the break-in happened a few days before Christmas, Bentley said that the thieves also took away all of her family's gifts.

"[The closet] was full of wrapped presents, all of which were taken," she said.

After feeling the effects of a break-in, Bentley urges people to be more vigilant

"If you see a strange car on your street, or you see someone's TV being loaded onto a truck, call the non-emergency line," she said. "Take care of each other [and] make sure everything is OK."

Calgary Police Tips

Calgary police have announced that the number of residential outbreaks is increasing. Break-ins and outbreaks in residential areas occur approximately every 2.5 hours.

The police funded their 9 PM routine, which includes:

Remove all valuables from vehicles

Make sure that the vehicles are locked, the windows are closed and if possible parked in a garage

Close garage doors and windows

Locking person doors in the garage, including doors that lead into a house

Check that all front doors – front, back, side and garage – are locked

Make sure all windows are closed

Switch on the exterior lighting

