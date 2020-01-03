Victim services for a man who was allegedly assaulted by a minor in Casper

Loading...

(Archive photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police department said it was aware of a video showing a young man assaulting an adult man.

They say the video circulated on social networks.

"A police report has been taken," said PD Casper in a statement on Friday January 3. “The agents identified and were in contact with the parties concerned. We believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. "

Officers were dispatched to block 2000 on South Beverly Street for a welfare check on January 1.

"The agents were informed that an adult man had been physically assaulted at this location on the night of December 31, 2019," added the press release. "At the residence, the police spoke to the victim who told the police that the incident occurred after a dispute between himself, his tenant and his guests."

"The victim refused services and told the police that he did not want to prosecute for assault yet. The Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department continues to speak with the victim to assist him in this situation. "